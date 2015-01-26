LONDON, Jan 26 (IFR) - The Republic of Tunisia, through its central bank, has opened books on a new 10-year US dollar denominated bond at a yield of 6% area, according to a source.

The deal is expected to price on Tuesday. Natixis, Citigroup and JP Morgan are the lead managers.

Tunisia is rated Ba3 by Moody's and BB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)