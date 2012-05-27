* Sources say coalition discussed removing governor
* Bank chief's firing could worry investors
* Tensions between bank, ministers over inflation
* Sacking is prerogative of interim parliament
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, May 27 The parties that make up Tunisia's
coalition government have proposed removing the governor of the
central bank, two party sources said, a step which could alarm
investors already jittery after last year's revolution.
Tunisia, struggling to emerge from recession, has held a
steady course on inflation, interest and exchange rates even in
the turmoil that followed the ousting of its president, but talk
of firing the central bank chief suggests it may be hard to hold
that line.
Tensions have emerged in the past few months between the
government and the central bank over who has the last say on
monetary policy.
The government unveiled a target for inflation but bank
governor M ustapha Kamel Nabli responded by saying this figure
was set by the bank and that he would not accept political
interference in its work.
Removing Nabli is the prerogative of the constitutional
assembly, Tunisia's interim parliament. The government therefore
cannot itself fire him, but it has a majority in the assembly.
"There is a proposal from the three parties to replace the
central bank governor," said an official with Ennahda, the
moderate Islamist party which dominates the coalition.
"We are leaning towards discussing this ...(proposal) in the
constitutional assembly, which has the right to make this
change," he said.
A source from the second-biggest party in the coalition, the
Congress for the Republic, confirmed that removing Nabli has
been discussed at a meeting of the coalition, but he declined to
give any details.
A spokesman for the central bank said he knew nothing about
any plan to remove Nabli and that the bank was functioning as
normal. There was no immediate comment from Ettakatol, the third
party in the governing coalition.
The central bank chief is an academic who used to be chief
Middle East economist for the World Bank.
He was appointed a few days after the revolution which
forced out long-standing Tunisian leader Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali
and inspired the wave of upheavals that swept aside veteran
heads of state in Egypt, Libya and Yemen.
The violence and upheaval of the revolution scared off
tourists and foreign investors. They are slowly returning, but
the financial crisis in the euro zone, Tunisia's biggest trading
partner, is now taking its toll.
Government ministers, with their eyes on winning a round of
elections scheduled to take place in 2013, want to restore
growth as fast as possible. The central bank though is worried
by inflation which accelerated to 5.7 percent in April.
In a statement issued after its board met earlier this
month, the bank said it would have to raise interest rates if
inflationary pressures persist, a step that risks hurting the
country's tentative economic recovery.
(Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Louise Ireland)