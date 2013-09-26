TUNIS, Sept 26 Tunisia's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 4 percent this month and said a standoff between the Islamist-led government and secular opposition was threatening economic growth.

The murder of two senior opposition figures this year has sparked Tunisia's worst political crisis since Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali was toppled as president more than two years ago.

Tunisia's ruling Islamists rejected on Monday a proposal under which they would step down pending elections, a decision likely to deepen confrontation with secular opponents demanding their immediate resignation.

The central bank said political tensions had created a "climate of uncertainty" that was handicapping efforts to boost investment and create new jobs.

"After analyzing all of developments, the Bank decided to maintain the same rate..." it said in statement.

The central bank raised its key rate by 25 basis points to 4 percent in March this year, its second rate hike in seven months, to fight rising inflation.

The central bank said foreign currency reserves on Sept. 25 totalled 11.291 billion dinars, the equivalent of 103 days of imports. The figure was up from 9.983 billion dinars at the same point last year.

Tunisia's Islamist-led government plans austerity measures including reducing public spending and a freeze on public salary increases to narrow a budget deficit expected to reach 7.4 percent this year, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

Tunisia, whose 2011 uprising was the first of a series across the Arab world, has been in turmoil since July, threatening a democratic transition once seen as the most promising in a troubled region.