TUNIS, June 26 Tunisia's central bank said on
Thursday it had raised its key interest rate to 4.75 percent
from 4.5 percent to ease inflation pressures, the second rise in
six months.
Inflation had slowed to 5 percent in March, its lowest level
since December 2011, but it rose again to 5.2 percent in April
and 5.4 percent in May.
Central bank governor Chadli Ayari told Reuters in March
that he expected the inflation rate would stand at between 5.2
and 5.3 percent by the end of 2014, down from the average of 6.1
percent last year.
The central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 4.5
percent in December from 4 percent, citing inflationary
pressures.
The bank does not target a particular inflation rate but
says the most that should be tolerated is 5 percent.
