TUNIS Jan 28 Tunisia's central bank has kept its key interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent, the bank said on Thursday.

The announcement followed a meeting on Wednesday.

Tunisia's central bank last October cut its main interest rate to 4.25 percent from 4.75 percent to boost economic growth, as inflation fell. The inflation rate was 4.9 percent in 2015 against 5.5 percent in 2014.

Foreign currency reserves totaled 14.10 billion dinars ($6.92 billion) by the end of December 2015, the equivalent of 128 days of imports and up from 13.09 billion dinars ($6.42 billion) a year ago, the bank said.

The central bank said the tourism revenue in 2015 fell by 35 percent to 2.35 billion dinar ($1.15 billion) after a two major attacks targeted the industry, killing dozens of foreign tourists. ($1 = 2.0384 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)