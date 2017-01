TUNIS, Sept 29 Tunisia's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank last cut its main interest rate in October, from 4.75 percent, in a bid to boost economic growth as inflation fell. The inflation rate was 4.9 percent in 2015, down from 5.5 percent in 2014. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Angus MacSwan)