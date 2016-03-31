TUNIS, March 31 Tunisia's central bank said on Thusrsday tourism revenue in first two months in 2016 fell by 54 percent to 182 million dinars ($90.21 million) compared with the same period of 2015.

The decline follows two major attacks by Islamist milinats last year that targeted the industry and killing dozens of foreigners. (Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)