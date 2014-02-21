TUNIS Feb 21 A military rescue plane crashed on Friday near the Tunisian capital, killing all 11 crew on board after an engine failure, the TAP state news agency said.

The Antonov aircraft crashed in the early hours on Friday, after the pilot tried to land in farmland near Grombalia town south of Tunis, the agency said. (Reporting by Tarek Amara, writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Andrew Heavens)