* Tunisia remains a model three years after Arab Spring
* New caretaker government to lead until elections
* Islamist chief, former regime official vital to compromise
By Patrick Markey and Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Nov 25 Tunisia offers perhaps the last
hope for Arab Spring democracy; only in the small nation that
inspired revolts from Cairo to Tripoli has the negotiating table
won out over the gun, so far.
After months of crisis, Islamists and their secular
opponents are bargaining over forming a caretaker government, a
new constitution is a few penstrokes from completion and a
second free election is around the corner.
Tunisia's stumbling way towards democracy is far from
secure. A fragile political balance could yet be upset by
infighting, economic malaise or the threat of violent militants
determined to stamp their fundamentalist view onto the Arab
World's most secular nation.
Still, Tunisia stands out in a troubled neighbourhood where
not much has gone right in the three years since Arab peoples
began rising up against their autocratic leaders.
"We had five revolutions in the region and the others faced
so many obstacles. Tunisia's is the last hope," Islamist party
chief Rached Ghannouchi told Reuters. "We have conflict here,
but we fight with words, with courts and laws, not bullets."
Elsewhere in North Africa, the military has removed Egypt's
first freely-elected president and Libya is a mess of militia
anarchy. Further afield, more than 100,000 people have died in
Syria's civil war while Yemen is gripped by al Qaeda attacks and
sectarian violence as it pursues reconciliation talks.
Tunisia's delicate consensus relies on two men: Ghannouchi,
whose ruling Islamist party Ennahda is resigning as part of the
effort to end the political crisis, and Beji Caid Essebsi, a
former parliamentary speaker in the autocratic regime that once
forced Ghannouchi into exile.
Egypt, where Islamist president Mohamed Mursi has gone on
trial and hundreds have died in violence since his removal in
July, has offered a sobering lesson.
"Tunisian leaders on both sides realise that violence
benefits no one. They don't want to go down the path of Egypt,"
said one Western diplomat.
REGIONAL MESS
Tunisia began it all. In December 2010, a despairing
vegetable seller set himself on fire, starting the Jasmine
revolt that ousted autocrat Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali early the
following year. Leaders of Egypt, Libya and Yemen also fell
subsequently.
Much of the region has been plagued since by conflict among
Islamists and secular factions, or old regimes and new rulers.
But Tunisia, reliant on European tourism and remittances from
overseas workers, has not slipped into widespread violence
despite fierce debate over the role of Islam and mass rallies
against Ennahda.
Unlike in Egypt, the Tunisian military has no history of
political interference and has stayed out of the fray as party
leaders fought over the shape of democracy.
Whereas Mursi's Muslim Brotherhood resisted pressure from
the Egyptian army, Tunisia's Ennahda has proven more flexible.
Tunisians have also reconciled with old regime officials,
allowing former members of Ben Ali's Constitutional Democratic
Rally party back into politics. A proposed ban on "remnants", as
old regime figures are known, has stalled. By contrast, the
party of former Egyptian autocrat Hosni Mubarak has been
dissolved.
Part of this may be expediency. Rather than the army, it was
Tunisia's powerful nationwide UGTT labour movement that stepped
in as broker to cajole the two sides to the table.
What has emerged in two messy years since Islamists won
Tunisia's first free election, is an uneasy consensus between
two main blocks - Ghannouchi's Ennahda and the secular alliance
that has formed around Essebsi's Nidaa Tounes.
"Tunisia is at a crossroads between Essebsi and Ghannouchi,"
Nabil Karoui, owner of Nessma TV channel in an open letter
printed in local newspapers. "It can be two possibilities: Two
leaders of two rival tribes or two leaders for one country."
NO PAINLESS PATH
A positive outcome did not always seem so close. At the
start of the year, militant gunmen shot dead left-wing
opposition leader Chokri Belaid. Five months later another
government critic, Mohamed Brahmi, was gunned down, pitching the
country into crisis over Ennahda's rule.
The revival of ultraconservative Islamists once suppressed
by Ben Ali had already inflamed debate over the role of Islam
and the freedom of expression, cultural liberties and women's
rights many feared were under threat.
The crisis quickly spread into protests as the opposition
blamed Ennahda for being soft on radicals such as Ansar
al-Sharia, a group linked to al Qaeda, allowing them to thrive.
But Ennahda had already shown its taste for compromise from
the start after winning around 40 percent of parliamentary seats
in the first election and sharing power with two secular smaller
parties.
Ghannouchi, a white-haired Islamist scholar, has played a
vital role in keeping hardliners in his party onboard, party
officials and diplomats say. Likewise he has yielded to the
opposition at major moments in the crisis.
"Ennahda can be a model for Islamists in the region if it
accepts concessions more," said Boussairi Bou Abdeli of the
Maghreb Republican Party. "The dialogue between Ghannouchi and
Essebsi helps, but the key is in the hands of Ghannouchi."
After Belaid's assassination, Ennahda gave up important
ministries to the opposition. It reined in hardliners demanding
conservative amendments to the constitution, and eventually
agreed to step down to make way for a caretaker administration.
Events in Egypt were decisive. Watching the bloodshed in
Cairo, Ennahda officials say they learned from Mursi's errors
and from their own mistakes in government.
"Maybe Tunisia is becoming a model for dealing with the
difficulties of a democratic transition. In Egypt they failed,"
said Lotfi Zitoun, a senior Ennahda official. "Before Egypt, we
thought the Arab Spring process was irreversible... In Egypt we
saw it can be stopped."
THE NEXT STUMBLING BLOCK
Under Tunisia's political deal, the Ennahda's government
will resign within weeks once negotiators have selected a new
prime minister to lead a non-partisan caretaker cabinet which
will run the country until elections.
The constituent assembly, suspended during the crisis, will
go back to work to finish writing the constitution and an
election committee will be selected to oversee the vote.
Talks stalled this month over who should be the new prime
minister but party officials say the two sides are close to
naming an independent acceptable to all. Former central bankers
and finance ministers top the list.
The election date may be the next stumbling block with
Ennahda pushing for a quick vote and the opposition wanting more
time to organise. Mistrust between the parties remains raw,
especially for those who see Ennahda clinging on to power.
"Even with the protests, with tens of thousands of people we
never saw one glass broken," said Noureddine Ben Ticha, a Nidaa
Tounes leader. "But the future of the country is very worrying.
All the elements of a social explosion are there."
Economics may play a role in pressing a final compromise.
The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank - lenders
to Tunisia's small economy - have warned of the cost of
continued political stalemate. The African Development Bank has
already cancelled a $300 million loan.
Turmoil in the region worries both sides of Tunisian
politics. Libya's chaos is allowing Tunisian militants to train
there and bring arms across the border. A suicide bombing at a
Tunisian tourist beach, the first such attack in a decade,
showed how vulnerable the country is.
This has raised concerns abroad that the stalemate is
breeding instability. Officials from neighbouring Algeria and
the United States both met Ghannouchi and Essebsi this month to
push for a final agreement on transition.
"For us, it is important to have the institutions working.
Even if we fail in these elections, we can do some revisions and
we have a chance to win the following one," Ghannouchi said.
"But if we don't have elections at all, then it is a failure for
everyone."