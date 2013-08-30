Australia shares edge up as materials, financials gain
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
TUNIS Aug 30 Tunisia's economy will expand less quickly than hoped this year, its finance minister said, cutting the GDP growth forecast to 3.6 pct from 4 percent.
The budget deficit will be wider than expected, Elyess Fakhfakh also told a news conference, raising the projected gap to 7.4 percent of GDP from 5.1 percent.
Tunisia has been hit by political turmoil this year, with the assassination of opposition figures Chokri Belaid in February and Mohamed Brahmi in July sparking its worst crisis since Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali was toppled as president more than two years ago.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by John Stonestreet)
March 6 Australian shares traded marginally higher on Monday, as gains in material stocks and financials countered the losses in defensive and energy stocks.
* Fitch: Mongolian banks still under pressure despite IMF deal
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 05 (Fitch) TORRENS Series 2017-1 Trust has been added to Fitch Ratings' Resi Investor tool, which allows users to conduct their own scenario analysis by varying Fitch's rating assumptions to calculate expected losses and model-implied rating outcomes. The tool also allows investors to generate pivot table-type stratification tables, interactive charts and transaction comparisons. Resi Investor is available at <a