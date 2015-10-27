* For other news from Reuters Middle East Investment Summit, click here

* Asking G8 nations for $25 bln over five years

* To start talks with IMF on $2 bln loan in coming months

* Plans $1 bln bond sale, followed by 1 bln dinar sukuk sale

* No more injections of money into state banks

* Legal, administrative reforms planned next year

By Tarek Amara

TUNIS, Oct 27 Tunisia, frustrated by the international community's failure to deliver on pledges of economic support, is asking the Group of Eight major nations for a five-year rescue programme worth $25 billion.

Finance Minister Slim Chaker told a Reuters the billions of dollars of aid were needed to ensure Tunisia's political progress was not reversed.

Tunisia's transition to democracy won four local organisations the Nobel Peace Prize this month. But years of instability, including militant attacks such as one in June which killed 38 foreign tourists in the resort town of Sousse, have ravaged its economy.

The government is under pressure to meet popular demands for higher living standards but faced budget and external payments deficits.

"We are very frustrated with the international community over the support of our special democratic experience... Christine Lagarde was one of the few who listened and understands us," Chaker said, referring to the managing director of the International Monetary Fund.

"Tunisia is asking the G8 for a rescue programme or Marshall Plan of $25 billion over five years to finance development of infrastructure, support social peace, strengthen security and reduce the budget deficit," he said in an interview that is part of the Reuters Middle East Investment Summit.

"If the international community will not support Tunisia enough with a big programme, we will face more difficult times and maybe the storm could become a hurricane."

Chaker said Tunisia would need 3.6 billion dinars ($1.8 billion) of foreign financing in 2016 to cover its budget deficit, which was expected to total about 3.9 percent of gross domestic product in 2016 against 4.4 percent this year.

It will start talks with the IMF in December or January on a new credit programme worth about $2 billion, he said. A $1.6 billion Stand-By Arrangement with the IMF is due to expire at the end of this year.

In addition, the government plans to issue international bonds worth up to $1 billion by January or February, and expects in the first half of next year to issue its first Islamic bond, raising 1 billion dinars.

REFORMS

Fresh aid from the IMF and other donors is likely to come with pressure for reforms to narrow the budget deficit, clean up the indebted banking system and make the economy more efficient.

Tunisia has taken some such steps in recent months. Last month it injected $440 million into state-owned banks Société Tunisienne de Banque and Banque de l'Habitat, which Lagarde said would help the lenders out of a difficult situation.

Chaker said reforms would continue next year, including efforts to make the central bank more independent of the government, and a new banking law.

"The rescue plan will continue in public banks - finding technical partners to help them take off - but the government will not inject more money in public banks," he said.

Energy subsidies are expected to decline from 850 million dinars this year to 550 million dinars next year. As part of a plan to reduce fuel subsidies gradually, Tunisia aims to launch a system of automatic adjustments to petrol prices.

Among other measures, the government will deregulate some areas to attract money from the informal to the formal economy. Chaker said that in total, the economic reform programme would provide the state budget with about 4 billion dinars over the next five years.

He predicted Tunisia's economy would grow 2.5 percent in 2016 compared to 0.5 percent in 2015, and would be able to reach 5 percent growth in 2020.

Follow Reuters Summits on Twitter @Reuters_Summits (Writing by Andrew Torchia Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)