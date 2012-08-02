(Adds details, background)
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS Aug 2 Tunisia aims to achieve 4.5 percent
economic growth in 2013 from 3.5 percent expected this year,
official media reported on Thursday, as the north African
country grapples with the effects of last year's revolt and
Europe's debt crisis.
Planning and Regional Development Minister Jamel Gharbi gave
the forecast to the official TAP news agency which noted that it
challenged "observers' rather pessimistic forecasts about the
development" of the economy.
Gharbi said the forecast could be achieved by boosting
consumption and investment and consolidating exports.
Particular focus would be paid to helping the recovery of
manufacturing and mining, mostly of phosphates, and the
allocation of 22.7 percent of GDP to public investment in 2013
which would help create 90,000 jobs, he said.
Government statistics show GDP growth stood at 3.5 percent
during the first half of 2012 which created 27,000 jobs, up 15
percent from the same period last year, TAP said. Manufacturing,
a major employer, grew by 2.5 percent during the first quarter,
TAP said, noting that was below forecasts.
The Tunisian economy is gradually recovering from last
year's political turmoil but faces problems as a result of the
crisis in the euro zone, the main market for its exports and the
source of a majority of tourist visitors.
It has however held a steady course on inflation, interest
rates and exchange rates even in the turmoil that followed
President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali's ousting in January last
year.
But a string of resignations, including that of the finance
minister and the central bank governor, appears to indicate that
holding that line may not be easy. For years, Tunisia has had
the highest GDP per capita in the region and post-revolution
expectations from its 10-million population are high.
(Writing by Souhail Karam; Editing by Janet Lawrence)