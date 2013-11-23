* Qatar deposit to help stabilize economy, reserves
* Ruling Islamists trying to end political crisis
* Tunisia's lenders pushing for reforms to cut deficit
(Adds quote and more economic details)
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS Nov 23 Qatar National Bank, part owned by
the Gulf state's sovereign wealth fund, has given Tunisia a $500
million deposit to support its foreign currency reserves, a
senior official in Tunisia's central bank said on Saturday.
The deposit was made as Tunisia's Islamist-led government
faces pressure from lenders such as the World Bank and the
International Monetary Fund to make reforms to trim its budget
deficit and end a political crisis.
"Qatar National Bank gives a deposit of $500 to the central
bank, which supports foreign currency reserves .. it is a shot
of oxygen for the economy," the official told Reuters, asking
not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to
the media on the matter.
Qatar, which supports Islamist parties who rose after the
Arab Spring revolts, gave similar deposits to Egypt during the
rule of former Islamist President Mohamed Mursi before he was
overthrown by the army in July.
Disagreements with the new government pushed Qatar to
retreat from commitments to other deposits for Egypt.
Tunisia's deposit will shore up the economy and also help
shippers of essential goods such as grain to find foreign
currency to pay for imports.
The official said that the deposit will be paid back over
five years with an interest rate of between 2.5 and 3 percent.
After months of crisis, Tunisia's Islamist-led government is
in talks with secular opponents to hand over power to a
caretaker administration that will govern until new elections
are held early next year.
Nearly three years after its revolt ousted Zine al-Abidine
Ben Ali, months of political deadlock have weakened the
country's economic outlook.
The African Development Bank or AFDB cancelled a
loan for 500 million dinars or around $300 million because of
instability, the government said last month.
The government forecast 3 percent growth this year
and 3 pct in 2014. The budget deficit will be 6.8 percent of GDP
for 2013.
Tunisia is struggling to revive its economy because
of a lack of security and political instability in a country
heavily reliant on foreign tourism and remittances from
Tunisians living overseas.
Fitch cut last month Tunisia's sovereign rating two
notches and warned it could cut further on political uncertainty
and its potential damaging economic effects.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Patrick Markey and Ralph
Boulton)