UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TUNIS May 8 Tunisia's state-run Gafsa Phosphate company, the country's main exporter of the chemical, has suspended production after sit-in protests by unemployed youth demanding work blocked deliveries, it said on Friday.
During the first five months of 2015, the production of phosphate totalled 650 000 tonnes, compared with 1.3 million tonnes in the same period last year, it said. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Patrick Markey and Pravin Char)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.