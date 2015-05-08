TUNIS May 8 Tunisia's state-run Gafsa Phosphate company, the country's main exporter of the chemical, has suspended production after sit-in protests by unemployed youth demanding work blocked deliveries, it said on Friday.

During the first five months of 2015, the production of phosphate totalled 650 000 tonnes, compared with 1.3 million tonnes in the same period last year, it said. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Patrick Markey and Pravin Char)