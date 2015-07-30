(Adds details, background)
TUNIS, July 30 Tunisia has cut its 2015 growth
forecast to 0.5 percent this year, down from an expected 1
percent, its finance minister said on Thursday, citing the
"difficult situation" in its tourism sector after two major
Islamist militant attacks.
Tourism revenues represent about 7 percent of the economy,
and, adding to the decline, the country's vital phosphate
exports have been disrupted by strikes and protests.
In 2014, Tunisia posted GDP growth of 2.3 percent.
Slim Chaker also told reporters that Tunisia would not be
able to create a promised 40,000 jobs due to higher spending on
combating terrorism, including boosting security forces.
Extra defence spending - taking the total to 306 million
Tunisian dinars ($155 million) - would cut 20 percent off
planned development expenditure, Chaker said.
Presenting a revised budget, he said total spending would
fall in 2015 by 1.1 billion dinars, bringing down the deficit to
4.8 percent instead of the previously forecast 4.9 percent.
Last week, Tunisia's parliament approved a law allowing the
death penalty for those convicted on terrorism charges.
Last month, a gunman killed 38 mostly British tourists in
the Tunisian seaside city of Sousse. In March, two gunmen killed
21 foreign tourists and a policeman at Tunis's Bardo Museum.
Both attacks were claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group.
The bill, which had been debated in parliament for years but
put forward after the Sousse attack, will replace a law from
2003 which then-president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, toppled in a
popular uprising in 2011, had used to crush dissent.
Tunisia has undergone a largely peaceful transition to
democracy since its 2011 popular uprising. But its army has been
fighting a rise in Islamist militancy.
The North African country is especially concerned about
militants entering from neighbouring Libya, where Islamic State
has established itself amid chaos caused by two rival
governments battling for control and an ensuing security vacuum.
(Reporting by Mohamed Argoubi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by Louise Ireland)