BRIEF-Moody's says favorable macroeconomic conditions in UK to continue in early-2017
* Moody's says economic indicators suggest favorable macroeconomic conditions in UK to broadly persist in early-2017
TUNIS May 29 Tunisia's growth slowed to 2.2 percent in the first quarter of the year compared with 2.7 percent in the same period a year earlier due to a slowdown in most sectors, the central bank said on Thursday.
The North African country has turned its attention to economic revival after almost completing its full steps to democracy three years after the 2011 revolution that ousted autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali. (Reporting by Mohamed Argoubi, Writing by Patrick Markey, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
March 16 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by technology stocks, a day after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time this year and said its path to tightening policy would be gradual.
ISTANBUL, March 16 Turkey's central bank took another unorthodox tightening step on Thursday, hiking the cost of funds from its "late liquidity window" by 75 basis points while leaving conventional policy rates on hold ahead of April's landmark political referendum.