March 17
TUNIS, March 17 Tunisia's new government will
launch an emergency economic plan that includes reforms in
subsidies and social funds to revive growth to a projected 7 per
cent in five years, Tunisian Prime Minister Habib Essid said.
Tunisia has been praised as an example of compromise
politics and democratic transition since overthrowing autocrat
Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in a 2011 uprising, holding free
elections and drafting a new constitution.
But the North African country faces pressure from its
creditors to cut public spending and reform politically
sensitive subsidies on basic foods and fuel that are a hangover
from the previous regime's statist policies.
Newly elected premier Habib Essid said in one his first
national speeches that major projects, including roadway
construction and a gas project in the south, will be launched
soon to help create jobs, without giving details or timing of
the developments.
Essid said the national budget deficit last year was about
7.5 billion dinars ($3.8 billion). He said the current deficit
in state social funds, such the CNAM and CNRPS programmes for
health and pensions, was about 1.1 billion dinar.
"We will start a rescue program, we will start reforms in
health, education, in state subsidies and in the social funds,"
the prime minister said in a late night broadcast on Monday.
Reform also include a government plan to lift the
retirement age as a way to ease pressure on state pension
payments. Last year, the government said Tunisia would raise the
retirement age by two years to 62 in 2015.
But Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union rejected it, and
has resisted other reforms such as attempts to freeze public
worker wage hikes as a way to curb public spending.
Tunisia this month cancelled a new tax imposed on travellers
crossing Libya's border after the measure triggered rioting,
highlighting the problems facing the government as it seeks to
bolster shaky state accounts.
Essid said his government was planning a development scheme
for 2016 to 2020 that targets growth of 7 percent.
Tunisia's economic reforms, including boosting development
and jobs, will not be easy in a country which is reliant on
tourism, has few natural resources, suffers from high
unemployment and offers generous state subsidies.
