UPDATE 1-McDonald's Canada says 95,000 affected in careers website hack
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
KUWAIT, April 7 Tunisia plans to sell a 10 to 15 percent stake in several state-run banks to raise more capital, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
The North African state also expects to receive $1 billion in loans from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund this year, the minister said at a finance conference in Kuwait. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait and Tarek Amara in Tunis; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
LONDON, March 31 Emerging markets have had a stellar start to the year, with equities delivering world-beating returns in the first 2017 quarter and the Mexican peso topping currency gains with a 10 percent bounce against the dollar.