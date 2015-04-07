KUWAIT, April 7 Tunisia plans to sell a 10 to 15 percent stake in several state-run banks to raise more capital, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.

The North African state also expects to receive $1 billion in loans from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund this year, the minister said at a finance conference in Kuwait. (Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait and Tarek Amara in Tunis; Writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Hugh Lawson)