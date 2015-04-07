(Adds details on wage increase)
KUWAIT, April 7 Tunisia plans to sell 10 to 15
percent stakes in several state-run banks to raise around 1.3
billion Tunisian dinars ($670 million), its finance minister
said on Tuesday as the country faces pressure to cut its fiscal
deficit.
The North African state also expects to receive $1 billion
in loans from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund
this year, Minister Slim Chaker told a finance conference in
Kuwait.
It faces pressure from creditors to cut high public
spending, including subsidies on basic foods and fuel, through a
series of politically sensitive reforms.
The budget deficit is expected to narrow from
5.8 percent in 2014 to 5 percent in 2015, but that target has
been made tougher by salary hikes for tens of thousands of
public school teachers who went on strike last month and
boycotted student exams to press wage demands.
Tunisia has been praised as an example of compromise
politics and democratic transition since overthrowing autocrat
leader Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali in a 2011 uprising, holding free
elections and drafting a new constitution.
Before the teacher wage increases, however, it had already
cancelled a tax imposed on travelers crossing Libya's border
after the measure triggered rioting, highlighting the problems
the government faces to bolster shaky state accounts.
Public wages account for about a third of the state budget
and Tunisia's powerful UGTT labor union started negotiations
with the government last month to increase salaries for some
800,000 workers.
($1 = 1.9442 Tunisian dinars)
(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait and Tarek Amara in Tunis;
Writing by Patrick Markey; editing by John Stonestreet)