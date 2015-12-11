TUNIS Dec 11 Tunisia's parliament has approved
a 29.2 billion dinar ($14.5 billion) national budget for next
year forecasting economic growth of 2.5 percent and a narrowing
in the budget deficit to 3.9 percent.
The bill was passed late on Thursday night even though most
opposition parties walked out of the budget discussions to
protest at what they said were unconstitutional parts of the
proposed law.
Tunisia is struggling with the impact of three major
Islamist militant attacks this year, two of them on its vital
tourism industry. Growth this year is expected to be only 0.5
percent and the budget deficit 4.4 percent.
The 2016 budget sees an increase in security spending
through the defence and interior ministry. The government has
said it will hire more troops and police.
(Reporting by Mohamed Argoubi; writing by Patrick Markey;
editing by Ralph Boulton)