TUNIS, June 16 Tunisia's dinar currency has
fallen to record lows versus the euro and the U.S. dollar this
week as weaker exports, lower investment and a plunge in tourism
revenues have eroded the country's foreign reserves.
The dinar traded at 2.47 against the euro and 2.13 against
the dollar on Wednesday and on Thursday was at 2.43 versus the
euro and 2.16 against the dollar, according to central bank
figures.
The government was expected to announce new measures on
Monday aimed at stabilizing the currency. The North African
state's tourism industry has been shattered by two major
Islamist militant attacks on foreign visitors last year.
"The record drop in the value of the dinar is caused by
lower exports and a lack of investment that have lowered foreign
exchange reserves," central bank director Chedli Ayari told
reporters in parliament on Wednesday.
He said the central bank would not interfere to halt the
slide in the dinar because "the level of reserves is still
average... and reflects the reality of the Tunisian economy."
Exports fell 2.6 percent during the first five months of the
year while foreign direct investment dropped 5 percent to $268
million in the same period compared to a year earlier, according
to government statistics.
Tourism, which comprises 8 percent of GDP and is a key
source of foreign revenue, has been struggling.
Islamic State gunmen attacked the Tunis Bardo museum and a
Sousse beach hotel packed with tourists within a 3-month period
last year, prompting many tour operators to suspend visits to
the North African country.
Tunisia's government is currently trying to push through
reforms and some austerity measures to curb its deficit, among
the measures demanded by international lenders such as the
International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
Government spokesman Khaled Chaouket said officials would
next week announce measures meant to arrest the fall of the
dinar including commerce ministry initiatives. Some analysts
expect these to include restrictions on luxury imports.
The weakened dinar may boost smaller local exporters by
making their products cheaper abroad, but could also make debt
service payments tighter and widen the deficit if the government
does not act, said local financial risk expert Mourad Hattab.
"The dinar has never been at these levels against the dollar
and the euro," he said. "But there is a tendency for the
financial authorities not to interfere because it is part of the
reforms the IMF is demanding."
