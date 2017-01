TUNIS Nov 24 Tunisia's UGTT labour union said on Thursday it would call a public sector general strike for Dec. 8 if the government does not drop a freeze on wage increases included in next year's draft budget.

The government proposed the public sector salary increase freeze and other austerity measures as it faces pressure from international lenders to reduce spending and cut the deficit. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Toby Chopra)