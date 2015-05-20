Mexico's Carstens says ready to act to anchor inflation
ACAPULCO, Mexico March 22 Mexico's central bank will act in an opportune manner to ensure that inflation expectations are anchored, central bank chief Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.
TUNIS May 20 Four cities in Tunisia's southern "mining basin" area, the main producer of its phosphate exports, began a general strike on Wednesday to protest against unemployment, residents and officials told Reuters.
In the towns of Metlaoui, Om Lrayes, Mdhila and Redayf all public institutions and most shops were closed. Hundreds of residents began to assemble in the streets for protest marches demanding jobs.
Tunisia's state-run Gafsa Phosphate had already suspended production after sit-in protests by unemployed youths demanding work halted deliveries at the start of the month.
The protests are a major challenge for the government following the 2011 uprising that overthrew autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali and the transition to democracy and a new constitution.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Patrick Markey and Janet Lawrence)
March 22 Small U.S. business online lender Kabbage Inc is in talks to raise a new round of equity funding that could be used for potential acquisitions at a time when many of its peers face funding challenges, people familiar with the matter said.