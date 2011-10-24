UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
TUNIS Oct 24 Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party, which on Monday claimed victory in the country's first democratic election, said investors and international partners had nothing to fear from it coming to power.
"We will spare no effort to create a stable political alliance in the constituent assembly. We reassure the investors and international economic partners," campaign manager Abdelhamid Jlazzi said.
(Reporting by Andrew Hammond; Editing by Michael Roddy)
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
ATHENS/BERLIN, Feb 11 Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras warned international lenders on Saturday not to heap new burdens on his country but said he believed the drawn-out bailout review with them would end well.
BERLIN, Feb 11 Greece's third bailout programme could fall apart as the International Monetary Fund has not yet made up its mind whether to take part in providng more aid, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said.