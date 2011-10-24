TUNIS Oct 24 Tunisia's moderate Islamist Ennahda party, which on Monday claimed victory in the country's first democratic election, said investors and international partners had nothing to fear from it coming to power.

"We will spare no effort to create a stable political alliance in the constituent assembly. We reassure the investors and international economic partners," campaign manager Abdelhamid Jlazzi said.

