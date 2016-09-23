TUNIS, Sept 23 Tunisia has reached a deal with
protesters who have disrupted gas production by Petrofac
for months, the government said on Friday, part of an effort to
stop the British energy firm closing its business.
Petrofac, which supplies 13 percent of Tunisia's gas through
the Chergui venture in the south, officially informed the
government this week that it had started shutting down its local
gas operations.
Since January, Petrofac has been forced to interrupt gas
production because of sit-ins by people seeking jobs. Violent
protests erupted and the army intervened to protect the company
in Kerkennah Island in southern Tunisia.
"A ministerial delegation has reached a deal with the
protesters to end the sit-in," Social Affairs Minister Mohamed
Trabelsi said. "The agreement is done and everyone has signed."
The accord, which involves helping 266 young unemployed and
creating a local development fund, may be a step to resolving
the crisis with Petrofac, which officials say had been demanding
guarantees its production would not be disrupted.
A local Petrofac representative declined to comment about
the agreement, but a government official told Reuters the
authorities had started talks with the company. A spokesman for
Petrofac in London had no immediate comment.
Losing Petrofac would be a major financial and political
blow for Prime Minister Youssef Chahed, who took office last
month promising to spur growth and create jobs that Tunisians
are demanding.
Government officials say importing gas from Algeria to make
up for the shortfall caused by output disruptions has cost the
government about $100 million in the first nine months of 2016.
Since its 2011 uprising against autocrat Zine El-Abidine Ben
Ali, Tunisia has been praised by the West for its progress to
democracy with free elections and a new constitution. But
economic progress has not followed, and many young Tunisians are
frustrated about the lack of jobs.
