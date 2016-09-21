TUNIS, Sept 21 British oil and gas industry services company Petrofac has told Tunisia's government it has started to shut down its local operations after months of protests disrupted gas output, a government official and a Petrofac source said on Wednesday.

Petrofac, which supplies around 13 percent of the North African country's domestic gas needs, sent a letter to the government saying it had begun the process of leaving Tunisia, the two sources said.

Prime Minister Youssef Chahed was holding an emergency meeting with defence and interior ministers to find a solution to the Petrofac situation and end the crisis.

Petrofac representatives were unable to give an immediate comment. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Greg Mahlich)