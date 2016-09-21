TUNIS, Sept 21 British oil and gas industry
services company Petrofac has told Tunisia's government it has
started to shut down its local operations after months of
protests disrupted gas output, a government official and a
Petrofac source said on Wednesday.
Petrofac, which supplies around 13 percent of the North
African country's domestic gas needs, sent a letter to the
government saying it had begun the process of leaving Tunisia,
the two sources said.
Prime Minister Youssef Chahed was holding an emergency
meeting with defence and interior ministers to find a solution
to the Petrofac situation and end the crisis.
Petrofac representatives were unable to give an immediate
comment.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)