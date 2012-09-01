UPDATE 1-Tesla says Model 3 on track for volume production by Sept
Feb 22 Tesla Inc posted a smaller quarterly loss and said its mass-market Model 3 sedan was on track for volume production by September.
Tunis, Sept 1 Royal Dutch Shell has won a $150 million oil exploration deal in Tunisia as part of plans to attract investments to the energy sector, the industry minister said on Saturday.
"Shell will drill oil wells in the centre of the country at a cost of $150 million," Lamine Chakari said.
Exploration and drilling operations will take place in the areas of El Jem, Kairouan, Sousse and Sfax, he said, without giving more details.
(Reporting By Tarek Amara)
Feb 22 A judge has crushed the hopes of a group of investors in Ultra Petroleum Inc, a bankrupt natural gas company, who had sought to collect a $300 million windfall because a clerk entered a court order on the wrong date.
