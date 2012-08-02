Tunis Aug 2 Foreign direct investment (FDI) in
Tunisia has recovered to levels seen before the start of the
revolt that toppled President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in
January, 2011 and sparked a wave of uprisings across the Arab
world, according to official figures issued on Thursday.
Data from the investment promotion authority showed that
foreign direct investment stood at 1.12 billion dinars ($690
million) in the six months to end-June, which is 45 percent
above the same period in 2011 and three percent above its level
in the first half of 2010.
The country of 10 million is however struggling to fully
recover from the effects of the crisis that followed the revolt
with high youth unemployment rates.
Foreign investment in the first half of this year saw the
creation of 71 new firms and the creation of 6,700 new jobs, the
agency said. Investors' interest focused on energy and
manufacturing, which took 640 million and 233 million dinars
respectively.
($1 = 1.6175 Tunisian dinars)
(Reporting By Tarek Amara; writing by Souhail Karam; editing by
Stephen Nisbet)