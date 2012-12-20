TUNIS Dec 20 Tunisia's parliament approved the
appointment of Elyess Fakhfakh as finance minister on Thursday
after President Moncef Marzouki called for a new cabinet
following violent protests last month by Tunisians demanding
more jobs.
Fakhfakh, who is the minister of tourism and a former
businessman, faces a number of challenges as the Tunisian
economy's recovery after the uprising that overthrew veteran
ruler Zain al-Abidine Ben Ali in January 2011, is fragile.
The economy shrank 2.2 percent last year and though the
government has forecast 3.5 percent growth this year the economy
is being hampered by high unemployment of around 17 percent,
declining trade with the crisis-hit euro zone and disputes
between secularists and hardline Salafi Islamists over the
future direction of the North African Arab state.
Violent protests erupted last month in the northwestern city
of Siliana with T unisians demanding more jobs.
Fakhfakh, 44, is the formal successor to Hussein Dimassi who
resigned in July in protest at the sacking of the central bank
governor and the government's plans to pay financial
compensation to 20,000, mostly Islamist, former political
prisoners.
The moderate Islamist-led coalition government, which came
to power last October, has pledged banking and other reforms but
policymaking has been held up by the resignation of Dimassi, and
the sacking in July of central bank governor Mustafa Kamel Nabli
over political differences with the government and over monetary
policy.
The government has however recently secured loans including
from the World Bank. Last month it said it could ask the
International Monetary Fund for a $2.5 billion standby credit
line.
The government expects the budget deficit to narrow to 6
percent of gross domestic product next year from an estimated
6.6 percent this year.
Interim finance minister Salim Besbes said last month that
the government would issue Islamic bonds for the first time next
year, to raise 1 billion Tunisian dinars ($646.25 million) to
help finance infrastructure projects such as roads and
hospitals.
Tensions between the government and the central bank which
led to the sacking of Nabli centred around who had the last say
on monetary policy after the government unveiled an inflation
target.
Veteran economist Chadli Ayrai has replaced Nabli and has
better relations with the government than his predecessor.
Fakhfakh will remain as minister of tourism temporarily
while taking over the finance ministry, the government said in a
statement.
($1 = 1.5474 Tunisian dinars)
