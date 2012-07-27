TUNIS, July 27 Tunisia's Finance Minister Hussein Dimassi resigned on Friday, the official TAP news agency reported, adding to concerns about the fate of a political transition in the north African country, which saw the first of the Arab spring revolts.

TAP did not give reasons for Hussein's resignation, which comes after the president sacked the central bank governor last month due to political differences with the government and disagreements over monetary policy.

