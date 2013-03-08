DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
TUNIS, March 8 Tunisian Prime Minister Ali Larayedh unveiled a new Islamist-led coalition government on Friday that he said would serve until an election is held before the end of the year.
The new government is led by the Islamist Ennahda party, backed by two secular parties, the centre-left Ettakatol and the secular Congress for the Republic led by President Moncef Marzouki - the same parties that were in the previous cabinet.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.
March 3 Goldman Sachs Group Inc plans to move its risk management team into an independent unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that is largely symbolic but signals its growing importance.