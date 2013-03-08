TUNIS, March 8 Tunisian Prime Minister Ali Larayedh unveiled a new Islamist-led coalition government on Friday that he said would serve until an election is held before the end of the year.

The new government is led by the Islamist Ennahda party, backed by two secular parties, the centre-left Ettakatol and the secular Congress for the Republic led by President Moncef Marzouki - the same parties that were in the previous cabinet.