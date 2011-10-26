* Party official says no ban on bikinis or alcohol
* Ennahda party set to be declared winner of Sunday's
election
* Election is first of the "Arab Spring" uprisings
(Updates with new partial results)
By Tarek Amara and Christian Lowe
TUNIS, Oct 26 Tunisia's moderate Islamist party
said on Wednesday it would put forward one of its officials for
the prime minister's job, after it scored a resounding victory
in the first election after the "Arab Spring" uprisings.
It reassured secularists and investors, nervous about the
prospect of Islamists holding power in one of the Arab world's
most liberal countries, by saying it would not stop tourists
wearing bikinis on the beaches or impose Islamic banking.
Officials were still tabulating results from Sunday's
election -- the first democratic vote in Tunisia's history --
but the moderate Islamist Ennahda party is on course to be
declared the winner by a wide margin.
Ennahda will be short of a majority in the new assembly, but
is expected to form a coalition with two of the secularist
runners-up. The Islamists will get the biggest say on important
posts.
The outcome of the vote, 10 months after a Tunisian
vegetable seller set fire to himself in an act of protest that
set in motion the "Arab Spring", will resonate in other
countries, especially Egypt and Libya, which are wrestling with
their own transition from repression to democracy.
No Islamists have obtained power in the Middle East since
Hamas won a 2006 election in the Palestinian Territories, but
the uprisings which reshaped the political landscape this year
have created an opening for them.
Hamadi Jbeli, Ennahda secretary general and a former
political prisoner under ousted president Zine al-Abidine Ben
Ali, said his party would put him forward to be interim prime
minister.
"It is completely normal since the secretary-general of the
winning party in all democracies is the one who takes the prime
minister's post," the official TAP news agency quoted Jbeli as
saying.
Jbeli spent over a decade in jail, along with thousands of
other Ennahda supporters rounded up by the former authorities.
An engineer by training, he is the leading lieutenant of party
leader Rachid Ghannouchi.
He said the party may offer the presidency, a largely
ceremonial post, to Beji Caid Sebsi, a secularist technocrat who
is now caretaker prime minister. That could reassure Ennahda
opponents who worry it will be too dominant.
NO BIKINI BAN
In line with its moderate stance -- and with an eye on
reassuring investors whom it needs to revive the spluttering
economy -- Ennahda said it would not try to impose Islamic
strictures on modesty of dress, alcohol and usury.
Foreign tourists, some of whom test the tolerance of
hardline Muslims by wearing bikinis, are a major source of
revenue for Tunisia.
"The tourism sector is among the achievements which we
cannot touch. Is it logical to handicap a strategic sector like
tourism by forbidding wine or wearing bathing costumes?" Jbeli
was quoted as saying.
"These are personal liberties for Tunisians and foreigners
as well."
Ennahda, citing its own figures, says the election gave it
40 percent of the seats in the assembly which will draft a new
constitution, appoint an interim government and set a date for
new elections late next year or early in 2013.
The Islamists' main secularist challengers have already
conceded defeat.
Only a trickle of official results has so far appeared --
unlike elections under Ben Ali when the outcome was announced
straight away, probably because it had been pre-determined.
Returns from the districts which completed their
counts showed Ennahda had 53 seats in the 217-seat assembly. Its
nearest rival, the secularist Congress for the Republic, had 18.
Figures from the capital have yet to be announced.
SUICIDE PROTEST
Tunisia became the birthplace of the "Arab Spring" when
Mohamed Bouazizi set fire to himself in protest at poverty and
government repression. His suicide provoked protests which
forced Ben Ali to flee in January.
The revolution in Tunisia, a former French colony, in turn
inspired uprisings which forced out entrenched leaders in Egypt
and Libya, and convulsed Yemen, Syria and Bahrain.
Defying predictions that Tunisia's election would lead to
violence and clashes between police and a hardline Islamist
minority, Sunday's vote passed off peacefully. It was applauded
by Western monitors.
The main Tunisian share index rose sharply on Wednesday
after Ghannouchi met executives from the stock exchange and told
them he was in favour of more companies listing on the bourse.
Ghannouchi is keeping himself out of government, some
analysts say to concentrate on winning a presidential election
expected early in 2013.
Ennahda's win is a remarkable turnaround for a group which
until earlier this year was outlawed.
Ghannouchi was forced into exile in Britain for 22 years
because of harassment by police. A soft-spoken scholar, he
dresses in suits and open-necked shirts while his wife and
daughters wear the hijab.
Ghannouchi is at pains to stress his party will not enforce
any code of morality on Tunisian society. He models his approach
on the moderate Islamism of Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan.
In a slick, well-funded campaign, the party tapped into a
desire among ordinary Tunisians to be able to express their
faith freely after years of aggressively enforced secularism.
It also sought to show it could represent all Tunisians,
including the large numbers who take a laissez-faire view of
Islam's rules, drink alcohol, wear revealing clothes and rarely
visit the mosque.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Hammond in Tunis; Writing by
Christian Lowe; Editing by Tim Pearce)