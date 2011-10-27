* Ennahda party set to be declared winner of Sunday's
election
* Party starts talks on possible coalition, reassures
secularists
* Election is first after "Arab Spring" uprisings
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Oct 27 Tunisian Islamists awaited
confirmation on Thursday that their Ennahda party had won a
historic victory in the North African country's first free
elections, after an uprising ousted former ruler Zine al-Abidine
Ben Ali.
Ennahda has tried to reassure secularists and investors,
nervous about the prospect of Islamists taking power in one of
the Arab world's most liberal countries, by saying it would not
stop tourists wearing bikinis on beaches or impose Islamic
banking.
It has put forward one of its officials for the prime
minister's job, after it scored a resounding victory in the
first election after the "Arab Spring" uprisings.
Officials said they were still tabulating results from
Sunday's election but could make a final declaration on
Thursday.
Ennahda, banned under Ben Ali, will probably be short of an
absolute majority in the new assembly but is expected to form a
coalition with two of the secularist runners-up. The Islamists
will get the biggest say on important posts.
Beji Caid Sebsi, Tunisia's current prime minister, said in
comments published on Thursday that he had no reason to doubt
Ennahda's commitment to the secular state and democracy.
"I can't judge intentions, that's up to God. I can only
judge by what's public and so far it's positive. At the end of
the day, no one can come and change things completely," he told
Egypt's al-Ahram daily.
"I think (Ennahda) will rule intelligently and deal with
reality. It is not necessarily a dark force. Tunisia will
continue to move forward and not go against history."
Sebsi, a secularist technocrat who served in Ben Ali
cabinets, has occupied the post of caretaker prime minister
since March. An uprising forced Ben Ali to flee in January.
VOTE WILL WEIGH IN EGYPT
The outcome of the vote, 10 months after a Tunisian
vegetable seller set fire to himself in an act of protest that
set in motion the "Arab Spring", will resonate in other
countries with elections soon, especially Egypt, where the
Islamist Muslim Brotherhood, ideological ally of Ennahda, is
well placed.
No Islamists have obtained power in the Middle East since
Hamas won a 2006 election in the Palestinian Territories, but
the uprisings which reshaped the political landscape this year
have created an opening for them.
The constituent assembly where Ennahda will have the largest
number of seats will be responsible for appointing a new interim
government and president, then writing a new constitution before
parliamentary and presidential elections.
Hamadi Jbeli, Ennahda secretary general and a former
political prisoner under ousted president Zine al-Abidine Ben
Ali, has said he is set to be Ennahda's interim prime minister.
Jbeli also said on Wednesday that Sebsi and centre-left
party leaders Moncef Marzouqi and Mustafa Ben Jaafar were
possible candidates Ennahda would approach for the presidency.
Jbeli spent over a decade in jail, along with thousands of
other Ennahda supporters rounded up by the former authorities.
An engineer by training, he is the leading lieutenant of party
leader Rachid Ghannouchi.
ENNAHDA HAS OVER 40 PCT
Ennahda, citing its own figures, says the election gave it
40 percent of the seats in the assembly which will draft a new
constitution, appoint an interim government and set a date for
new elections late next year or early in 2013.
The Islamists' main secularist challengers have already
conceded defeat.
Only a trickle of official results has so far appeared --
unlike elections under Ben Ali when the outcome was announced
straight away, probably because it had been pre-determined.
Returns from districts which completed their
counts showed Ennahda had 53 seats in the 217-seat assembly. Its
nearest rival, Marzouqi's Congress for the Republic, had 18.
Figures from the capital have yet to be announced.
Defying predictions that Tunisia's election would lead to
violence and clashes between police and a hardline Islamist
minority, Sunday's vote passed off peacefully. It was applauded
by Western monitors.
The main Tunisian share index rose sharply on Wednesday
after Ghannouchi met bourse executives and told them he was in
favour of more companies listing on the bourse.
Party leader Ghannouchi is keeping himself out of
government, some analysts say to concentrate on winning a
presidential election expected early in 2013.
(Additional reporting by Christian Lowe; Writing by Andrew
Hammond; Edited by Richard Meares)