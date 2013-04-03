TUNIS, April 3 Tunisia's consumer price inflation jumped to 6.5 percent in March, the highest rate in at least five years, from 5.8 percent in February, boosted by rapidly rising prices of food and clothing, official data showed on Wednesday.

Food and drink prices climbed 8.8 percent year-on-year, while clothing and footwear gained 7.5 percent.

Rising inflation may add to pressure on the government of Prime Minister Ali Larayedh as it struggles to restore stability after the February assassination of an opposition politician.

In addition to high food prices, the economy is struggling because of the debt crisis in the euro zone, the main market for Tunisia's exports and the source of most of its tourists.

The central bank is not aiming for a particular inflation rate but the most that should be tolerated is 5 percent, central bank governor Chadli Ayari told Reuters last October.

Inflation rose last year partly because of depreciation of the Tunisian dinar against the dollar between mid-2011 and mid-2012. The currency has now become more stable but Tunisia is running a trade deficit, which grew to 11.64 billion dinars ($7.5 billion) in 2012 from 8.61 billion dinars in 2011.

To help stabilise its external position, Tunisia expects to sign a $1.7 billion loan deal with the International Monetary Fund next month, its finance minister told Reuters on Monday.