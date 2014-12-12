Dec 12 Tunisia's Amen Bank launched two Islamic
mutual funds this week while a leasing company prepares to
convert into a full-fledged Islamic lender, welcome steps for
the industry which has been waiting for the government to issue
a debut Islamic bond.
Islamic finance was neglected before the country's 2011
"Arab Spring" revolution, with the new Islamist ruling party
Ennahada pushing to develop the sector over the past three
years.
Its defeat in October parliamentary elections shifted the
balance of power to its main secular rival, the Nidaa Tounes
party. Presidential candidates for the two parties will face-off
in a second round of elections later this month.
A major Islamic sovereign bond proposed by the Ennahada
party has yet to be seen, but private-sector efforts have been
more successful in developing Islamic finance, which accounts
for just 2.5 percent of the Tunisian financial sector.
Amen Bank, the country's second-largest private sector bank,
launched two Islamic mutual funds this week, managed by
Tunis-based United Gulf Financial Services-North Africa, a
filing with the capital market regulator said.
In October, El Wifack Leasing said it had received central
bank approval to become the country's third full-fledged Islamic
bank, with 150 million dinars ($80 million) in capital, adding
the firm would bring international shareholders to the venture.
Currently, there are two fully operational Islamic banks in
Tunisia, Zitouna Bank and the Tunisian arm of Bahrain's Al
Baraka Banking Group.
Last week, Bahraini Islamic investment firm Gulf Finance
House signed an agreement with a French consortium to
start work on the first phase of a $3 billion real estate
project north of Tunisia's capital.
Earlier this year the private sector arm of the Islamic
Development Bank teamed up with Tunisia's newly
created sovereign wealth fund, Caisse de Depot de Tunisie, to
set up a $30 million fund to support local businesses.
($1 = 1.8559 Tunisian dinars)
