TUNIS, April 5 Leila Ben Ali, the wife of
Tunisia's ousted dictator, will publish a memoir of her life
that is likely to stir controversy in the North African country
where she was reviled by many as a latter-day Marie-Antoinette.
Her book, to be published in French under the title "Ma
Verite" or "My Truth", appears on amazon.fr, the French language
arm of amazon.com, as a forthcoming title with a publication
date of May 24. It is priced at 16.10 euros.
Contacted by Reuters, the Paris-based publisher, Les
Editions du Moment, was not immediately available for comment.
Tunisian news website Tunisia Live reported on Wednesday
that the publisher had confirmed the book was "in the process of
being prepared" but had not given details.
The book has already caused a stir on micro-blogging site
Twitter, where some have labelled it "a book to boycott" in
parody of the many books that were banned during Zine al-Abidine
Ben Ali's 23-year stint as president.
Leila Ben Ali, nee Trabelsi, was a former hairdresser and
her lavish lifestyle and clique of wealthy relatives were seen
by many Tunisians as symbols of the corruption of the Ben Ali
era.
Corruption, along with unemployment and a lack of freedom,
were among the main complaints raised by protesters who ousted
Ben Ali in 2011 in a popular revolution that sparked the Arab
Spring uprisings.
Ben Ali and Leila fled Tunis for exile in Saudi Arabia as
protests engulfed the capital on Jan. 14, 2011.
In June, a Tunisian court found Ben Ali and his wife guilty
of theft and of illegally possessing jewelry and large sums of
cash and sentenced them in absentia to 35 years in jail each.
During Ben Ali's term in office, members of the Trabelsi
family accumulated vast fortunes while his security forces
routinely arrested anyone who dared dissent.
