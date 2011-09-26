Sept 26 Muammar Gaddafi's former prime minister
Al-Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi will contest any attempt by Libya's
new rulers to extradite him from neighbouring Tunisia, his
lawyer told Reuters.
In the highest profile detention of a Gaddafi associate to
date, a Tunisian court sentenced al-Mahmoudi to six months in
jail last week on charges of illegally entering the country.
"I'm not afraid to appear before justice in Libya because I
am sure I did not hurt the Libyan people, but I have to reject
the Libyan authorities' request because of the bad security
conditions and a fear of reprisals," his lawyer, Mabrouk
Korchid, quoted al-Mahmoudi as saying.
Al-Mahmoudi, who was arrested in Tunisia on Wednesday near
its border with Algeria, will appeal his six-month sentence on
Tuesday.
