TUNIS, Sept 16 Tunisia needs external financing of $3.62 billion in 2014, compared to $3.3 billion this year, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters on Monday.

"Foreign financial needs will be about 6 billion dinars ($ 3.62 billion) next year," the finance ministry's director general Chaker Soltani said. (Reporting By Tarek Amara;editing by Patrick Markey)