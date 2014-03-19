BRIEF-Deutsche Wohnen sees 2017 FFO I rising to 425 mln euros
* Says sees 2017 FFO I of 425 million eur including acquisitions already announced
TUNIS, March 19 The African Development Bank will lend the Tunisian government $2.1 billion in 2014 and 2015 to support the country's economy, the bank said in a statement.
Tunisia is one of the three main clients of the bank and has already received $1 billion loans in 2011 and 2012. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alison Williams)
COLOMBO, March 21 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly lower on Monday due to dollar demand from importers, amid rising imports and selling of rupee bonds by foreign investors, dealers said.
SHANGHAI, March 21 Short-term interest rates in China surged on Tuesday as cash conditions tightened on worries the central bank's quarterly risk assessment at the end of this month would restrict lending in the interbank market. The benchmark seven-day repo rate traded in the interbank market, considered a key indicator of general liquidity in China, opened at 2.45 percent and jumped to a high of 9.0 percent in morning trade, its highest since January 2014. By midday, th