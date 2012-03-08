By Lin Noueihed
| TUNIS, March 8
TUNIS, March 8 A Tunisian court fined a
newspaper publisher 1,000 dinars ($665)on Thursday for printing
a photograph of a footballer frolicking with his nude
girlfriend, raising fears of a media crackdown by the country's
new Islamist rulers.
The Attounissia newspaper, a tabloid set up after the
revolution that ousted Zine al-Abdine Ben Ali, published a
photograph last month of German-Tunisian footballer Sami Khedira
of Real Madrid dressed in a tuxedo with his hands covering the
breasts of his naked German model girlfriend, Lena Gercke.
The photograph angered the country's public prosecutor who
ordered the detention of the publisher Nasreddine Ben Saida, and
two senior journalists at the newspaper. The journalists were
quickly released but Ben Saida spent eight days behind bars
before a court hearing on Feb.24 that freed him on bail.
In Thursday's hearing, he was fined 1,000 dinars for
offending public morals and taste by publishing the photo, the
official TAP news agency reported.
"The ruling is unfair as there was no intention to provoke
and the issue is related simply to publishing the news," TAP
quoted Ben Saida as saying.
The case has raised fears among secular Tunisians that the
Islamist-led government will increasingly seek to censor
material it deems offensive to its religious beliefs.
The Tunisian journalists union mounted a strong defence of
Ben Saida, complaining about the arrests.
Nejiba Hamrouni, the head of the journalists union, has said
that Tunisia's new media law does not say journalists should be
jailed in such cases and that the public prosecutor had resorted
to the penal code in order to arrest Ben Saida.
"We utterly and completely reject the imprisonment of
journalists on the basis of publishing their opinion or a
picture," she told Reuters in a recent interview.
The government, led by the moderate Islamist Ennahda party,
came to power in elections in October and is facing strong
opposition in secular newspapers.
Its critics have also spoken out against its decision to try
a local television channel for showing Persepolis, an Iranian
film whose animated depiction of God outraged conservative
Salafi Islamists.
Tunisia's once-staid media has enjoyed a new lease of life
since the removal of Ben Ali in the first of the Arab Spring
protests last year. But activists say the government is now
seeking to impose new controls.
The government has repeatedly denied accusations it is
trying to stifle the media however. But journalists were beaten
by police at an anti-government demonstration by trade unions
late last month, prompting renewed uproar.
(Reporting by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Andrew Osborn)