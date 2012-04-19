By Tarek Amara
| TUNIS, April 19
TUNIS, April 19 A Tunisian court will issue on
May 3 its verdict in a blasphemy trial against Nessma TV over
its broadcast of the award-winning film "Persepolis", which has
prompted calls by Salafi Islamists for the station chief to be
put to death.
The trial of Nabil Karoui, who faces charges of violating
sacred values and disturbing public order by showing the
animated movie, resumed amid tight security on Thursday.
Dozens of conservative Salafi Islamists gathered outside the
courthouse, some waving black flags inscribed with Islamic
verses and placards calling for Karoui's execution.
"Persepolis" is based on an account of a woman growing up in
Iran under religious rule following the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Its broadcast ahead of the country's elections in October
was seen by many as an attack on the moderate Islamist Ennahda
party that went on to win Tunisia's first vote after last year's
revolution sparked the Arab Spring uprisings.
Some religious Tunisians were also angered by a scene which
they said contravened an Islamic ban on depictions of God.
The trial has pit the religious right against Tunisia's
secularist elite, which has denounced the trial as an attack on
free expression and accused Salafis of seeking to turn back the
clock in a Mediterranean nation known for its moderation.
Salafis, jailed and persecuted under Zine al-Abidine Ben
Ali, have become more assertive since last year's uprising
ousted the secular strongman from power.
"Free expression is on trial in Tunisia after the revolution
and this poses a danger to Tunisians who call for the right to
express themselves without permission from religious leaders,"
Karoui told reporters on Thursday.
"I hope that we can turn a page on this once and for all and
return calmly to work at Nessma."
Tunisian prosecutors launched their inquiry after members of
the public filed complaints over Nessma's airing of the film.
Prosecution lawyers argued on Thursday that there should be
limits to freedom of expression and that the airing of the film
was an attack on religious sensibilities.
The charges against Karoui carry a three-year jail term but
observers said it was unlikely he would be incarcerated as the
case appeared weak and a tough sentence would stir controversy
in Tunisia, where political tensions are running high.
"The judiciary was used in Ben Ali's day to attack freedom
of expression and we hope that it will not be used now to attack
freedoms but to protect them," said Radhia Nasraoui, a human
rights lawyer who is part of the defence team for Nessma.
Amnesty International called on Wednesday for the charges
against Karoui to be dropped, echoing demands by secular
politicians who have defended Nessma throughout the trial.
"A trial over a film damages the image of Tunisia abroad,"
said Nejib Chebbi, a veteran secular politician.
(Writing by Lin Noueihed)