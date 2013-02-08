UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
TUNIS Feb 8 Tunis Air suspended all its flights on Friday because of a general strike called by unions in protest at the killing of opposition politician Chokri Belaid, a spokesman said.
The spokesman for the national airline said flights operated by other airlines were not affected. (Writing by Alistair Lyon; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders