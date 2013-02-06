(Corrects spelling of party chief in second paragraph)
Tunis Feb 6 The Islamist party that heads
Tunisia's governing coalition party said it had nothing to do
with the shooting death on Wednesday of secular opposition
figure Shokri Belaid.
"Ennahda is completely innocent of the assassination of
Belaid ... Is it possible that the ruling party could carry out
this assassination when it would (only) disrupt investment and
tourism?" party president Rached Gannouchi told Reuters in an
interview.
He blamed those seeking to derail Tunisia's democratic
transition after a 2011 uprising. "Tunisia today is in the
biggest political stalemate since the revolution. We should be
quiet and not fall into a spiral of violence. We need of unity
more than ever," Gannouchi said.
