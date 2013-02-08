UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
CAIRO Feb 8 Egypt's national airline cancelled flights to Tunisia on Friday after staff at Tunis airport joined a general strike, airport sources said.
Officials at Cairo airport said EgyptAir had told them it cancelled two Friday flights. It was not immediately clear if other airlines were affected. (Writing by Alexander Dziadosz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders