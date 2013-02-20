* Secular president holds talks with Islamist party chief
* Jebali resigned after plan for technocrat cabinet failed
* IMF talks on hold until political impasse resolved
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, Feb 20 Tunisian leaders began the search
for a new prime minister on Wednesday to try to lead the North
African nation out of its gravest political crisis since an
uprising that inspired a wave of Arab revolts two years ago.
Rached Ghannouchi, the powerful head of the main Islamist
Ennahda party, said the group had not named anyone to replace
Prime Minister Hamadi Jebali, who resigned on Tuesday, but that
he expected a new government to emerge this week.
"We need a coalition government with several political
parties and technocrats," Ghannouchi told reporters after talks
with secular President Moncef Marzouki.
Jebali quit after his plan for an apolitical technocrat
cabinet to prepare for elections failed. He had proposed it
after the assassination of opposition leader Chokri Belaid on
Feb. 6 shocked Tunisia and widened Islamist-secular rifts.
Eventually it was Jebali's own Ennahda party that scuppered
the idea, extending a political impasse that has cast a shadow
over Tunisia's fledgling democracy and ailing economy.
Tunisia began a transition to democracy after the peaceful
overthrow of President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in January 2011,
electing a National Constituent Assembly to write a new
constitution, and then forging a deal under which the moderate
Ennahda agreed to share power with its secular rivals.
But disputes have delayed the constitution and the failure
to tackle unemployment and poverty in a country that relies on
tourism has dismayed many Tunisians and led to frequent unrest.
"Today I cannot send a message of reassurance to investors
abroad because local investors in Tunisia are not reassured and
the outlook is not entirely clear," said Wided Bouchamaoui,
president of Tunisia's Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
Negotiations on a $1.78 billion loan from the International
Monetary Fund cannot be concluded amid the latest uncertainty.
"Once a new government is named, we will inquire about its
intentions/mandate. Once the political situation is clarified,
we'll assess how best to help Tunisia," an IMF spokeswoman said.
"WORSENING OUTLOOK"
Standard and Poor's lowered its long-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit rating on Tunisia on Tuesday, citing
"a risk that the political situation could deteriorate further
amid a worsening fiscal, external and economic outlook".
Marina Ottaway, senior scholar at the Wilson Center's Middle
East Program in Washington, said the economic woes of countries
such as Tunisia and Egypt could not be solved in the short run.
"There will remain unfulfilled expectations and a lot of
economic hardship, but the major cause of instability now is a
struggle for power between Islamists and secularists."
No one claimed responsibility for Belaid's assassination,
the first in Tunisia since 1952, but it deepened the misgivings
of secularists who accused the government of failing to rein in
the sometimes violent activities of Islamist hardliners.
Three days of unrest followed the killing, straining the
Islamist-secular coalition government and prompting Jebali to
propose a non-partisan cabinet to avert further strife.
Secular parties mostly backed his idea, but Ennahda, the
biggest party in the assembly, rejected it, fearing it would be
sidelined from power. Jebali, who has been in office for 15
months, may be asked to carry on as caretaker premier.
"Jebali will probably refuse to head a new government as
Ennahda wants," said political analyst Youssef Ouslati. "If
Ennahda does not open up more, it will be very isolated."
Ghannouchi has previously said it is vital that Islamists
and secular parties share power now and in the future, and that
his party was willing to compromise over control of important
ministries such as foreign affairs, justice and interior.
An Ennahda official, who asked not to be named, said on
Wednesday that the central bank governor and defence minister
would retain their posts in any new government.
Marzouki, whose own secular party was in Jebali's coalition,
held talks with various parties before meeting Ghannouchi.
Samir Bettaib of the secular Massar party said Marzouki had
asked it to join a new coalition, but it had its own demands.
"We want the interior minister to be independent," he said.
Maya Jribi, secretary-general of the Republican party, the
main secular opposition group, said it was resisting pressure to
take part in a new Ennahda-led coalition.
Tunisia is at a crossroads over the choice of prime
minister, according to political analyst Salem Labyed.
If Jebali returned as head of a new coalition, negotiations
would be easier and he could forge a new consensus, he said.
"But if Ennahda designates one of its hawks, there will be a
conflict with the secular parties," he said. "At that moment the
atmosphere would be very tense and could move to the streets."