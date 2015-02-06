TUNIS Feb 6 Tunisian Prime Minister Habib Essid
promised quick reforms to stimulate growth as he took office on
Friday at the head of a coalition government combining secular
and Islamist parties.
Four years after toppling autocrat Zine
El-Abidine Ben Aliand inspiring Arab Spring uprisings in nations
like Egypt, Libya and Syria, Tunisia is widely praised as a
model for the region, having held free elections last year and
adopted a new constitution.
But it faces pressure from its international lenders to curb
high public spending, including by cutting politically sensitive
subsidies on basic foods and fuel. Jobs, high living costs and
economic opportunities are the main worry for most Tunisians.
"After the success of the democratic transition, now we must
make a successful economic transition, stimulate growth, fight
poverty and open new windows of hope to desperate youths," Essid
said.
"We must immediately start structural reforms of the economy
and new development schemes because temporary solutions are no
longer appropriate."
Essid, an independent, will lead a coalition between the
secular Nidaa Tounes party, which won the most seats in
elections in October, its Islamist rival Ennahda and other
smaller parties. It took a month to negotiate the line-up of the
new cabinet, in which Ennahda will lead the employment ministry
and hold three other junior ministerial posts.
The government sees economic growth
accelerating to 3 percent in 2015 from an estimated 2.5 percent
in 2014, while the budget deficit is expected to narrowto 5
percent of gross domestic product from 5.8 percent.
The International Monetary Fund agreed in 2012 to
support Tunisia with a two-year credit programme worth $1.74
billion, of which Tunis is still waiting for the final
instalment. In exchange, it agreed to keep its deficit under
control and make the foreign exchange market more flexible.
Essid also faces security challenges. The armed forces are
cracking down on Islamist militants who emerged after the 2011
revolution and have carried out attacks mostly on the
military. Tunisia is also a major source of jihadi fighters
heading abroad to join conflicts like Syria's civil war.
