* Man stages fiery protest in middle of Tunis
* Recalls Bouazizi's death, which sparked Arab revolts
* Occurs hours before new government seeks confidence vote
By Tarek Amara
TUNIS, March 12 A unemployed young man set
himself on fire in the centre of Tunis on Tuesday in a gesture
recalling the self-immolation of Mohamed Bouazizi, whose death
ignited a revolt in Tunisia that echoed across the Arab world.
Security forces and bystanders tried to extinguish the
flames before the man was rushed to hospital, witnesses said.
"He is in very critical condition," a medical source in
Mourouj hospital said, but gave no further details.
The incident occurred hours before Prime Minister-designate
Ali Larayedh was due to seek a confidence vote for his new
Islamist-led government from the National Constituent Assembly.
The man burned himself outside the municipal theatre in the
capital's main Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the focus for protests
that toppled President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali two years ago.
An Interior Ministry official did not name the victim, but
said he was aged 27, hailed from the northwestern city of
Jandouba and had been looking for a job for a long time.
Tunisia's unemployment rate stands at about 17 percent, with
graduates forming a large proportion of the jobless total.
Several Tunisians have set themselves ablaze in the past two
years in protests emulating that of Bouazizi, a street vendor
who torched himself on Dec. 17, 2010 in the town of Sidi Bouzid
after a policewoman confiscated his fruit cart.
Bouazizi's death sparked protests that ended with Ben Ali's
overthrow and inspired rebellions elsewhere in the Middle East.
The economic and social problems that fuelled Tunisia's
uprising have yet to be solved in a country now deeply polarised
between Islamists and their opponents and still awaiting a new
constitution to advance a transition from autocracy.
The last government, led by Hamadi Jebali, collapsed after
the premier's own moderate Islamist Ennahda party rejected his
plan for a technocrat cabinet to lead Tunisia to elections.
Jebali had proposed this as a way to calm unrest over the
assassination on Feb. 6 of secular opposition leader Chokri
Belaid by what the authorities say was a group of Salafi
Islamist militants, four of whom have been arrested.
Larayedh, who was Interior Minister under Jebali, has named
independents to take several key portfolios, but failed to bring
additional secular parties into the Ennahda-led coalition.
The political crisis has delayed talks with the
International Monetary Fund on a $1.78 billion loan.