TUNIS Jan 11 Hundreds of Tunisian protesters
demanding jobs and the reopening of a border crossing with Libya
set fire to a police station and cars, and police used teargas
and fired shots into the air to disperse them on Friday, a
Reuters witness said.
Protesters in Ben Guerdane want the Ras Jedir crossing
reopened so that trade with Libya, on which most of the
population depend, can start again.
Tunisian and Libyan authorities opened the crossing briefly
on Thursday but shut it because of the security threat. Four
days of protests in Ben Guerdane turned violent on Thursday.
"Protesters burned police stations overnight ... now police
are chasing them and firing teargas and shots into the air to
disperse them," a Reuters photographer in Ben Guerdane said.
Tunisia's Islamist-led government has sought to revive the
economy hit by a decline in trade with Europe and by disputes
between secularists and hardline Salafi Islamists over policy in
the North African state, the cradle of the Arab Spring.
Two years after the revolution that toppled Zine Al-Abidine
Ben Ali, increasing numbers of Tunisians are staging street
protests to demand jobs and economic development.
Last month clashes between protesters and police in the
northwest town of Siliana wounded more than 220 people.
Two years ago, street peddler Mohamend Bouazizi burned
himself to death two years ago in despair at the confiscation of
his fruit cart in Sidi Bouzid, sparking an uprising in
Tunisia that spread to Egypt, Libya, Yemen, Syria and Bahrain.