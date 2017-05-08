TUNIS May 8 Energy company Perenco has halted production in two fields in southern Tunisia because of sit-in protests demanding jobs and investment in the region, local and state-run radios said on Monday.

State-run Tataouine and Mosaique FM radio reported stoppages at Baguel and Tarfa fields, which are joint ventures for gas and condensate output, according to the Perenco company website. A Perenco spokesman declined to comment. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey)