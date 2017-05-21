TUNIS May 21 Tunisian protesters demanding jobs
have closed down a second oil pumping station in the south in
defiance of government attempts to protect oil and gasfields
with troops and negotiate an end to unrest, two local radios
reported on Sunday.
Protesters peacefully shut a pumping station at Faouar in
southern Kebili province, where French oil company Perenco
operates, according to one local witness and Mosaique FM and
Shems FM radio stations.
"We shut down the pumping station for Perenco, where we are
carrying out our sit-in protest. We had no problem with the
army. We are just demanding jobs," said Faker Ajmi, one of the
protesters told Reuters by telephone.
The energy ministry did not reply to a request for comment.
A spokesman for Perenco also did not immediately reply to an
email asking about the status of their operations. Officials
said earlier this month Perenco's production halted at Baguel
and Tarfa fields, which are for gas and condensate output.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Patrick Markey)